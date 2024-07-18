SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 31,099 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,099 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $555.69. 3,419,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,525. The company has a market cap of $479.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

