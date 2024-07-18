SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 856 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $200.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.18.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

