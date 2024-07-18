SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $8.53 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $149.67. 749,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

