SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PATK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.80. 159,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,336. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $125.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

