Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.33

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €18.33 ($19.92) and last traded at €17.99 ($19.55), with a volume of 274574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €18.74 ($20.37).

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $934.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.