Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Up 9.9% in June

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,412,792.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,758 shares in the company, valued at $63,412,792.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,590,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,627,557 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

