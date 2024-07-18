Sanjit Biswas Sells 59,112 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

Samsara Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE IOT traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,494. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 701,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

