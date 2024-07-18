Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.6 %

SPNS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. 232,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,246. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 364,695 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $3,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Sapiens International by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

