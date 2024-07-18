Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 104,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Satixfy Communications Price Performance

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Satixfy Communications stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Satixfy Communications were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

