Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 744,154 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $114,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $49.28. 4,140,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,032,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.