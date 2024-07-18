Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.32

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 10462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

