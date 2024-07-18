Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Trading Up 14.9%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Seatrium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

Further Reading

