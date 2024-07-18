Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $9.88

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $9.67. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 21,083 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $13,347,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 215,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 276,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.