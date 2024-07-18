SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 220.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.