SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

SFL Stock Up 0.1 %

SFL opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SFL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 599,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after buying an additional 564,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.