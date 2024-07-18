Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

Shell stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $42,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.