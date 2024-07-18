Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of SHLS stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 539,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

