Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vanquis Banking Group to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 123 ($1.60) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:VANQ opened at GBX 48.10 ($0.62) on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.61 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.20 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £123.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2,405.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.27.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

