Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Decreases By 7.0%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 13,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.