Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Drops By 7.6%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

