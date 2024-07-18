Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Increases By 9.1%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 10,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,179. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 483.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

