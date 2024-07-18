Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Decreases By 6.9%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 35,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,874,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,840,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in BCE by 4,046.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 1,049,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 201.39%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

