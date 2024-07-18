Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rises By 8.7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,645. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

