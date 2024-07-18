Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Decreases By 7.4%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brady by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,390,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. Brady has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.