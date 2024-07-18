Short Interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Expands By 7.5%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,456. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

