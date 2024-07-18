Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Expands By 9.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 19,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Chewy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock worth $541,393,732 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

