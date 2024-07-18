Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expands By 8.1%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 686,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Clipper Realty Stock Down 3.2 %
CLPR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.86.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -108.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
