Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expands By 8.1%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 686,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

CLPR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -108.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.