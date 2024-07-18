Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Decreases By 6.8%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 15,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.
CTSH traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 400,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,594. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
