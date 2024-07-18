Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expands By 13.9%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 401,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 108,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,141. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

