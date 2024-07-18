Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Rises By 6.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGLL traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. 129,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,438. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

