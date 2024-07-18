Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expands By 9.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 124,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $317.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

