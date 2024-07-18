Short Interest in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Expands By 8.5%

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 712,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Everest Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EG traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $399.61. 123,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

