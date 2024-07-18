Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Decreases By 7.6%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

FNV stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 133,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21, a PEG ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

