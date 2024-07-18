Short Interest in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Increases By 14.0%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIP. JMP Securities began coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ FIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 1,318,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.32.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

