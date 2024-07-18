Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expands By 9.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

