Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Decreases By 8.0%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $174.51.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

