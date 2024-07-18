Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Decreases By 7.6%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,736. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

