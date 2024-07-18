Short Interest in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Expands By 10.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GBTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 651,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. American Express Co bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,721,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.