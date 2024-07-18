Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expands By 8.5%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 274,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,091. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $631.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

