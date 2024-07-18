Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Increases By 7.4%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CTEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565. The company has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF ( NASDAQ:CTEC Free Report ) by 1,027.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

