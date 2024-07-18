Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Rises By 7.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 2,645,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

