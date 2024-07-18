Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Rises By 7.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Guild Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Guild has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt purchased 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth $149,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

