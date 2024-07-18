Short Interest in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Grows By 8.8%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

IMAX Trading Up 2.6 %

IMAX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 653,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,492. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $937.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 178.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in IMAX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 120,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

