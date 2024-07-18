Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Expands By 10.6%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBBQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 12,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,982. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
