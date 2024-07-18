Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Decreases By 5.2%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

