Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Increases By 5.7%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 305,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,078.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of KFS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 4,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

