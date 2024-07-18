Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Grows By 7.7%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,464,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $10,309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Report on National Beverage

National Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

FIZZ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 139,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.