Short Interest in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Drops By 6.5%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

KWR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.69. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,317. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average of $189.98.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 117,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

