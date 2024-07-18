Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Rises By 9.2%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $191.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

