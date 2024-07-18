SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Lowered to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$13.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.54 and a 52-week high of C$14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.14. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. The business had revenue of C$85.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8432032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

